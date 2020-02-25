Arkells Release New Music Video For ‘Years In The Making’

Hamilton, Ont.-based rockers Arkells have released their first new music video since 2018.

“Years in the Making” is an upbeat and optimistic track that the band themselves describe as an “A+ banger.”

“You never know when the universe will deliver a tune from the song gods, but ‘Years in the Making’ arrived just when we needed it,” says Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman.

He continues, “’Years in the Making’ is meant to encourage us to find ways to embrace the bumps in the road, because all of our challenges are ultimately there to help us work towards the dream – whatever that may be.”

“Most importantly, the song is meant to viscerally offer our bodies all the moves to play it live,” the frontman adds. “Thank you to all of our inspirations that drive us forward. The reward is this A+ banger.”

The band – who are known for their commitment to shining a light on social programs – most recently took part in a campaign to rally support for local journalism.

Earlier this month, Arkells launched an initiative encouraging fans to “stop running from the paywall” and subscribe to print and digital journalism.

The group gifted free t-shirts to fans in exchange for proof of a new year-long subscription.

Fans can look forward to a year of “new material and big announcements,” according to a statement from the band.

Arkells also promised that they would soon be announcing a marquee show, with further domestic and international touring ahead.