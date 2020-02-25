Octavia Spencer Takes On The Role Of Madam C.J. Walker In New ‘Self Made’ Trailer

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”.

The four-part limited series is based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, which was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles.

Credit: Netflix

Walker was famously considered the wealthiest African-American businesseswoman and wealthiest self-made woman in America, due to her revolutionizing black haircare, at the time of her death in 1919.

Credit: Netflix

Octavia Spencer takes on the lead role in the series, alongside the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood and Carmen Ejogo, among many more.

The series also touches on Walker overcoming post-slavery racial and gender biases, as well as personal betrayals and business rivalries.

Credit: Netflix — Netflix

“Self Made” is set to premiere March 20.