Beware The Bees In First Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Updated ‘Candyman’

An urban legend is reborn in the first trailer for “Candyman”.
Written and produced by Jordan Peel and directed by Nia DaCosta, “Candyman” is described as a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 horror flick. This time around, the one-armed hook-handed killer returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighbourhood he terrorized in the first film. The killer, originally played by Tony Todd, is once again summoned by saying his name five times into a mirror. And just like in the original horror franchise, the bees are back.
The new film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Cassie Kramer who takes on the same character Virginia Madsen played in the first film. Todd will also return for the new “Candyman”.
Earlier this week, Peele treated horror fans who were brave enough to tweet “#Candyman” five times to an exclusive teaser of his upcoming remake.
The comedian-turned-famed-horror film producer and screenwriter took on the ’90s horror classic “Candyman”, giving the hook-handed ghost a 2020 update.
And those who actually conjured up “#Candyman” got a sneak peek of the trailer ahead of its release courtesy of the official “Candyman” Twitter account which responded to each tweet with a six-second teaser.
“Dare to say his name,” the trailer warns, but clearly it wasn’t enough to heed the horror fanatics.
“Candyman” hits big screens June 12.