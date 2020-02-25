Jordan Peele Treats Brave Horror Fans To An Exclusive ‘Candyman’ Teaser On Twitter

Jordan Peele is treating horror fans, who are brave enough to tweet “#Candyman” five times, to an exclusive teaser of his upcoming remake.

The comedian-turned-famed-horror film producer and screenwriter took on the ’90s horror classic “Candyman”, giving the hook-handed ghost a 2020 update.

And those who actually conjured up “#Candyman” got a sneak peek of the trailer, which officially drops Thursday, thanks to the official “Candyman” Twitter account which responded to each tweet with a six-second teaser.

I dare you to say his name. Click below to tweet #Candyman 5 times in one post. @CandymanMovie will haunt your feed with an exclusive first look. See the trailer on Thursday. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 25, 2020

“Dare to say his name,” the trailer warns, but clearly it wasn’t enough to heed the horror fanatics.

hey why not i love candy #Candyman #Candyman #Candyman #Candyman #Candyman. Say his name 5 times in one tweet and @CandymanMovie will haunt your feed. — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) February 25, 2020

The short clip doesn’t show much, but it does give viewers a glimpse of Candyman’s infamous hook emerging from a jacket sleeve.

“Candyman”, directed by Nia DaCosta, hits big screens June 12.