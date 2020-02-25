Jordan Peele Treats Brave Horror Fans To An Exclusive ‘Candyman’ Teaser On Twitter

Jordan Peele is treating horror fans, who are brave enough to tweet “#Candyman” five times, to an exclusive teaser of his upcoming remake.
The comedian-turned-famed-horror film producer and screenwriter took on the ’90s horror classic “Candyman”, giving the hook-handed ghost a 2020 update.
And those who actually conjured up “#Candyman” got a sneak peek of the trailer, which officially drops Thursday, thanks to the official “Candyman” Twitter account which responded to each tweet with a six-second teaser.
“Dare to say his name,” the trailer warns, but clearly it wasn’t enough to heed the horror fanatics.
The short clip doesn’t show much, but it does give viewers a glimpse of Candyman’s infamous hook emerging from a jacket sleeve.
“Candyman”, directed by Nia DaCosta, hits big screens June 12.