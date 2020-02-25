Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Suffering ‘Pregnancy Insomnia’ While Carrying Second Child

Carrie Underwood reveals her second pregnancy was a lot harder than her first.

The country star appeared for a Q&A at the Country Radio Seminar 2020 last week, and she opened up about her pregnancy with her son Jacob, who is now 13 months.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Insists Songwriters Still Aren’t Writing For Women: ‘They’re Giving Consumers What They Want… Dude Songs’

“At the time I was writing a lot of the book, I was pregnant, and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing because that’s when I wrote the majority of the book – the window from, like, 2 a.m. to 5 or 6 in the morning,” she revealed, according to The Daily Mail.

Underwood’s book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong, is out March 3.

“After having my first kid [Isaiah, 4], I felt like I bounced back fast,” Underwood continued. “And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I’m like, ‘Why wasn’t it like the first time?’ But I’m four years older.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Jokingly Suggests Husband Mike Fisher Should Come Out Of Retirement

The 36-year-old also opened up about learning to not be so hard on herself and her body due to her tough pregnancy.

“That also helped me shift my mindset – I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, Be kind to yourself,” she said. “It’s amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We’re probably all our toughest critics.”