Nick Jonas Reveals Another New Jonas Brothers Album Announcement Coming Soon

Jonas Brothers fans just got some surprise news.

On Tuesday morning, Nick Jonas appeared on the “Today” show to talk about his first episode as a new judge on “The Voice”, but at the end of the interview he dropped another bit of big news.

“We have been back in the studio with Ryan Tedder, working hard on the new record, which is going to be announced in the next couple weeks — title, track list, all that,” Jonas said.

The singer also highlighted the band’s latest hit “What a Man Gotta Do”.

When co-anchor Carson Daly said the Jonas Brother seem to have “the Midas touch” at the moment, Jonas said, “Trying to.”

Last year, the Jonas Brothers made their long-anticipated comeback with the album Happiness Begins, which spawned hits like “Cool” and “Sucker”.