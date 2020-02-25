The Chainsmokers Wipe Social Media Clean And Announce Break

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers arrive at Maxim's Super Bowl event where they will later take the stage. Pall sports a pair of grey striped pants and a navy shirt while Taggart rocks a faded graphic T-shirt and brown patterned pants.

The Chainsmokers left their 8.2 million Instagram followers feeling a little confused after deleting almost all of the posts on their account on Tuesday.

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall are one of the biggest acts in the world, with hit tracks like “Don’t Let Me Down” and “The One”.

RELATED: The Chainsmokers ‘Push My Luck’ In New Music Video

In the singular post left on their Instagram page, the artists explained the move, revealing that they will be taking a break from social media in order to concentrate on their fourth album.

RELATED: The Chainsmokers Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs Of 2019 With $46 Million

They statement read: “We are going to be taking some time to create our next chapter in music. We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs.”

Despite their social media hiatus, the Chainsmokers aren’t going to completely disappear anytime soon.

The band are set to continue their Las Vegas residency at XS, with tour dates at festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival lined up later in the year.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Thought The Chainsmokers Were One Direction

The guys dropped their last album World War Joy back in December.