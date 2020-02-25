Lady Gaga Teases New Single ‘Stupid Love’ Out Friday

There’s a brand new Lady Gaga song on the way.

On Tuesday, the singer tweeted out a photo of a billboard ad teasing her latest single “Stupid Love”, out Friday.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

“Stupid Love” marks the first new material Gaga has put out since the “A Star is Born” soundtrack in 2018.

Last month, the song actually leaked online, leading to a cheeky response from the singer.

Gaga’s tweet announcing the song didn’t offer many details, but that didn’t stop fans from getting excited and searching for clues.

