Lady Gaga Teases New ‘Stupid Love’ Music Video Out Friday

There’s a brand-new Lady Gaga song and music video on the way.
With fans gearing up for the new release, the singer shared a teaser for the “Stupid Love” music video, out Friday.
Gaga is featured in the clip dress in alien garb and speaking in sign language in what looks like a sci-fi/fantasy setting.
“All I ever wanted was love,” she says.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the singer tweeted out a photo of a billboard ad teasing the new single.
“Stupid Love” marks the first new material Gaga has put out since the “A Star is Born” soundtrack in 2018.
Last month, the song actually leaked online, leading to a cheeky response from the singer.
Gaga’s tweet announcing the song didn’t offer many details but that didn’t stop fans from getting excited and searching for clues.