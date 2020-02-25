Singer Duffy Explains Her Near 10-Year Absence From The Spotlight: ‘I Was Raped And Drugged And Held Captive’

After releasing two albums, Welsh singer Duffy abruptly put her career on hold and spent nearly 10 years out of the spotlight. Now, the “Warwick Avenue” singer is explaining the reason for her absence.

Launching a newly-created Instagram account, the 35-year-old “Mercy” singer explains the heartbreaking reason she hasn’t released an album since 2010.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” she says before explaining that a journalist tracked her down this past summer. Opening up to the writer, the “Well Well Well” songstress revealed her story, ensuring fans she was okay and that it felt “amazing” to finally share her story with someone.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am okay and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine,” she writes, without elaborating on the details of her experience.

The singer says she took time out from the spotlight so she didn’t have to have anyone witness “the sadness” in her eyes and sing from a broken heart.

“You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke,” her Instagram post reads.

Her debut album Rockferry became the best-selling album of 2008 in the U.K. and earned her the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. After releasing the less commercially and critically successful follow-up Endlessly in 2010, Duffy announced an abrupt hiatus in February 2011. While she was rumoured to be working on new material, she largely stayed out of the public eye with the exception of a few special performances and a cameo role as a lounge singer in the Tom Hardy movie “Legend” in 2015.

Duffy previously posted a photo with the caption “#2020” leading many fans to assume she was working on new material. While she hasn’t confirmed the possibility of a new album, Duffy promises she will continue telling her story, thanking fans for their support over the years.

“In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x,” she ends her post.