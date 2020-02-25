Jimmy Fallon Thought He Was ‘Going To Die’ After Accidentally Kissing Michael Jordan On The Lips

Jimmy Fallon has recounted the “very awkward run-in” that he once had with Michael Jordan.

The comedian, 45, revealed that he once unintentionally kissed the basketball star, 57, on the lips during a charity event.

While on a sneaker shopping trip in New York with Complex‘s Joe La Puma, Fallon recalled the accidental smooch: “I was at a golf charity event with [Derek] Jeter, and so I was playing with those guys,” he began.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon And Zoë Kravitz Cradle One Another’s Faces As They Belt Out ‘Up Where We Belong’ For Valentine’s Day

“We were at some nightclub at the end of the night, and Derek’s like, ‘Hey Jimmy, do you know Michael?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I know you.’ And I went to say what’s up, and give him a kiss on the cheek and he went to give me a kiss on this cheek and we both like kissed on the lips.”

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images — Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Recalling how he felt in that painfully awkward moment, the “Tonight Show” host added: “I thought I was gonna die.”

Luckily, the former Chicago Bulls player was a total gentleman about the whole situation.

Fallon continued: “He grabbed me and he goes, ‘It’s okay’”.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Belts Out ‘Runaway’ With Janet Jackson And The Roots In ‘Classroom Instruments’ Clip

Fallon later bumped into Jordan again, however they didn’t discuss the embarrassing incident: “I saw him a couple months ago at a restaurant. We kinda had a look. He knows what happened.”

The comedian also joked that about Jordan’s smooching skills, telling La Puma that the sporting hero is a “great kisser.”