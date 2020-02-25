SZA, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion Admit They Gauged Their Fame Status On Their Grandmothers

SZA, Normani and Megan Thee Stallion all have very different moments where they knew they had made it, but they all featured one important person – their grandmothers.

The trio, who are Rolling Stone‘s “Women Shaping The Future” cover stars this month, joined the magazine for its “The First Time” video series revealing the first time they knew they’d finally achieved their dreams.

“The first time I feel like I ever made it was when my grandma saw me on TV,” Megan said. “She was telling all her friends, and then she called me. Now I got to come to the house. Now everybody’s at the house like, ‘We saw you on TV.’ “

And Normani feels the same, telling her co-stars that performing a hometown show in Houston for her grandmother was a highlight of her career.

But the only one who didn’t agree was SZA, revealing, “I still don’t feel like I made it.”

She continued, “I told my grandma I was in school for so long until she saw me on TV, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know’… this is the precipice of our careers, of our life stories, of our journeys, so we’re making it currently, and every day it’s, like, growing exponentially. We’re just curating our lives.”

Rolling Stone‘s “Women Shaping The Future” issue hits newsstands March 3.