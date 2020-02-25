Harvey Weinstein Accusers Speak Out On The ‘Overwhelming’ Sense Of ‘Relief’ Following Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are finally feeling some “relief.”

In reaction to the defamed movie mogul’s conviction Monday, as he was found guilty on the lesser counts of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and third-degree rape. But Weinstein is still facing up to 25 years in prison.

Following the victory for the leaders of the #TIMESUp movement, Weinstein’s accusers released their own emotional statements.

Rosanna Arquette, who is one of the more than 80 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, said, “We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

Ashley Judd, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, expressed, “I think that Harvey’s guilty verdict demonstrates how overwhelmingly guilty he was. A perpetrator has to be overwhelmingly guilty for justice to be served at this time.”

As one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, Rose McGowan said “It’s a bizarre thing to feel privileged over being able to have a voice after being raped, but here we are. I believe we can be better as a world, as people, as humans. Today is one more step forward in that direction.”

While Mira Sorvino added, “Harvey Weinstein has haunted many of our lives, even our nightmares, long after he initially did what he did to each one of us. We have finally taken that power back.”

Today’s historic win in the Weinstein trial is a testament to the bravery and resilience of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors everywhere. This is just the beginning. Join @TIMESUPNOW’s fight for safety, equity & justice in every workplace: https://t.co/vEPMuiDSWp — Alysia Reiner (@alysiareiner) February 24, 2020

We hope you can feel wrapped in support and love from all of us. https://t.co/rrzDB2lQc3 — Tina Tchen (@TinaTchen) February 24, 2020

.@AshleyJudd: I want to acknowledge you today, and thank you for speaking out. You paved the way for so many, and your courage and leadership helped to bring us to yesterday. It's an honor to be on this journey with you. Sending love. — Tina Tchen (@TinaTchen) February 25, 2020

