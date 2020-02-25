It looks like it might be a violent start to season 18 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

The first promo clip for the latest season of the reality series shows Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, grappling on the floor during a heated altercation.

The short video begins with the Kardashian sisters already bickering, as Khloe asks Kourtney, “Why do you have to have an attitude?”

Kourtney replies, “Don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours.”

To which Khloe lashes back, “Then don’t talk about it in front of me!”

Later on in the clip, Kim calls Khloe to reveal that she will be going for dinner with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

Things come to a head between Kim and Kourtney as things get physical during a fierce argument.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres on E! Thursday, March 26.