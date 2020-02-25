Paris Hilton Says Calling Off Engagement Was The ‘Best Decision’ She Ever Made: ‘I Deserve Someone So Amazing’

Paris Hilton will accept no less than the best.

Hilton, 39, opens up to Cosmopolitan U.K. about calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka in late 2018. The split came 10 months after the couple got engaged.

“It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” she tells the publication for its April 2020 issue. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right.”

“I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect,” Hilton continues. “It feels good to not have someone controlling me… I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I’m independent.”

Hilton also touches on her friendship with Kim Kardashian.

“We have conversations about it,” she shares. “She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories. What she’s said is, ‘I really appreciate everything I’ve learned from you,’ and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are.”

“We’ve known each other since we were little girls. She’s sweet and kind and brilliant,” Hilton concludes. “I’m so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it’s incredible that she’s using her voice and her platform to help others.”

The April issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale from Feb. 27.