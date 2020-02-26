‘Big Brother Canada’ Reveals The Houseguests Of Season 8

Fans of Canada’s wildest reality competition are getting psyched for the return of Global’s “Big Brother Canada” season eight, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 4.

In advance of the two-night premiere event, ET Canada is introducing the 16 houseguests who’ll be spending the next few months scheming, showmancing and strategizing their way to win this season’s grand prize: $100,000 in cash, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and an unforgettable dream vacation for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.

“’Big Brother Canada’ is not just one of the biggest shows on Canadian TV — it’s an award-winning leader in producing 360-degree content that seamlessly engages viewers and clients on all platforms,” said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment, ahead of the new season.

“As we embark on our eighth season of the hit reality series on Global, we’ve created a supersized edition of the franchise to give audiences even bigger thrills,” he added.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Returns To Global For Season 8

Here are the 16 houseguests who’ll be competing in the eighth season of “Big Brother Canada”:

Angie Tackie, 33, a communications officer from Winnipeg, MB.

Brooke Warnock, 26, a social support worker from Calgary, AB.

Carol Rosher, 44, a disability caregiver from Nanaimo, BC.

Christopher “Chris” Wyllie, 28, a brain transformation specialist from Markham, ON

Hira Deol, 30, an accountant from Brampton, ON.

Jamar Lee, 23, a warehouse worker from Ajax, ON.

John Luke Kieper, 22 (turning 23 on May 7), a journalist from Kamloops, BC.

Kyle Rozendal, 31, an electrician from Okotoks, AB.

Madeline Di Nunzio, 30, a substitute teacher from Toronto, ON.

Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao, 28, a flight attendant from Montreal, QC.

Micheal Stubley, 25, a military infantryman from Prince George, BC.

Nico Vera, 31, a sales manager from Toronto, ON.

Rianne Swanson, 29, an OR nurse from Chetwynd, BC.

Susanne Fuda, 24, a corporate recruiter from Vaughan, ON.

Sheldon Jean, 24, a professional wrestler from Ottawa, ON.

Vanessa Clements, 26, a lobster fisherman from Mill River, PEI.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Announces Premiere Date For Highly Anticipated New Season

The new season of “Big Brother Canada” kicks off Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with additional episodes airing each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on Global.

We sent Ika Wong to interview all 16 #BBCAN8 houseguests ahead of this season’s supersized premiere – watch the extended interviews on YouTube:

Meanwhile, fans won’t want to miss a sneak peek at all the action in the “Big Brother Canada’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada” special, airing Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.