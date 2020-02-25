Greg Kinnear To Make Broadway Debut In ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Greg Kinnear is about to make his way to Broadway.

The Oscar nominee is set to make his Broadway debut in To Kill a Mockingbird.

He will play the role of Atticus Finch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gregory Peck famously turned in an Oscar-winning performance for his take on Finch in the 1962 film of the same name.

“I did ‘Sabrina’ with Greg 25 years ago and loved working with him then,” producer Scott Rudin told the publication. “It was his first movie — and he was fabulous in it.”

“He has delivered scores of wonderful performances since then, in a ton of terrific films,” Rudin continued of the “As Good As It Gets” star. “I think he’s going to be a really sensational Atticus. Greg is a terrific actor and a terrific partner. I’m really excited that he’s joining the company.”

Kinnear will step into the role on April 21, taking over for Ed Harris.