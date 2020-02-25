North Carolina Reporter Accidentally Turns On Face Filters During Viral Facebook Live Report

Locals in the Madison County, North Carolina area were in for a surprise when they watched WLOS reporter Justin Hinton hilariously flub his Facebook Live segment.

While reporting on the massive snowfall, Hinton accidentally turned on the camera filters covering with face with a number of animated images like giant eyes, a fedora and glasses and a wizard’s hat and beard.

Luckily, the mishap didn’t affect Hinton’s report as he didn’t notice the filters were turned on until after he delivered the full weather segment.

When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather, and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter. @JustinWLOS #oops pic.twitter.com/VwSAERsa8L — WLOS (@WLOS_13) February 21, 2020

“When you realize everyone at work was watching your FB live and you had no idea a random filter generator was turned on,” Hinton tweeted after the broadcast.

And soon, the clip went viral, even appearing on “Sunday Today”.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter?” Hinton added. “I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”