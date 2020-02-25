Rose McGowan Fears Harvey Weinstein ‘Will Hire A Hitman To Kill Me’

Rose McGowan shared her thoughts on Harvey Weinstein’s conviction with “Good Morning Britain”, and she admitted she still fears for her life even though the disgraced mogul is behind bars awaiting sentencing.

During the interview, McGowan, 46, spoke candidly about being one of the first women to publicly make sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, 67, who is facing a maximum sentence of up to 25 years (and a minimum of four years) in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree charge of criminal sexual assault and one count of rape in the third degree.

“The other night, I have to be honest, I was sitting at home and I was thinking I should do the laundry and then I thought, ‘Oh, I wonder if he gets convicted he’ll hire a hitman to kill me,'” McGowan said.

“These are just casual thoughts of my life and that’s what’s so wrong and sick,” she added. “And that’s why I fought so hard for this to stop.”

She explained that she now sees her role as advocating for rape victims who will “never have a voice in this. I wanted to come and be a voice for those who will never get a chance,” she said.

According to McGowan, what Weinstein took away from her is something she can never get back.

“The last time I actually had hope was the moment before I was raped by him,” she said, detailing how she was harassed by Weinstein’s “giant machine of other monsters, enablers, people that he paid to do dastardly things — things that sound like they’re out of a spy novel, but they were my life.”

While McGowan is glad that Weinstein will apparently spend some time behind bars, she still doesn’t feel that’s enough.

“I would rather he just cease to exist, I think the world would be better off,” McGowan said. “I’m happy there is one less serial predator on the streets because I can tell you that people would not be safe if he was out.”