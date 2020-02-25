Queen Elizabeth Makes A Surprise Visit To London’s Intelligence Agency MI5

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to London’s intelligence agency MI5 on Tuesday.

The monarch, 93, met with director Sir Andrew Parker at the headquarters for a private tour wearing a plum coat and matching wide-brimmed hat.

Not only did the Queen get a personal tour of the spy centre but she later thanked the agency for “the tireless work you do to keep our country safe.”

Photo: Reuters

While video cameras were not allowed on the tour, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared video of her speech.

“I would like to take my visit here today as an opportunity to thank you all,” the Queen added. “I am always struck by the remarkable resolve with which you carry out your vital role.”

She continued: “There will no doubt continue to be significant threats and challenges ahead… Because of the nature of your work, it is without public recognition, so it is on behalf of the country that I say to you all, thank you.”