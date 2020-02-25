Florida Georgia Line Want Carrie Underwood To Collaborate On This Song: ‘We Don’t Have Your Email’

Florida Georgia Line is hoping to use the power of social media to score a collaboration with Carrie Underwood.

The country duo posted an Instagram video on Tuesday, offering a sampling of a new song they wrote. Tyler Hubbard said, “we don’t have your email or your phone number,” so they instead tried to use Instagram to contact Underwood.

“@CarrieUnderwood whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you we’ve just been waiting on the right one,” Florida Georgia Line wrote. “We think this is it.”

“We’d really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song. We think it would be a massive collaboration,” Hubbard said in the video. “We’d love to send it to you. We don’t have your email or your phone number, so we’re gonna just play a little.”

Florida Georgia Line then sampled a little bit of the song, perhaps titled “Feels Good”, which they co-wrote with Julian Michaels.