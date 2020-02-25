Dr. Phil Gets Candid About Growing Up With An Alcoholic Father: ‘It Was Total Chaos’

Dr. Phil McGraw is opening up about his tough childhood in an appearance on “The Coach Mike Podcast”.

In his recently launched podcast, celebrity life coach Mike Bayer chats with the daytime host, who speaks candidly about the struggles he endured growing as the child of an alcoholic father.

“We moved around a lot,” McGraw explained. “We moved every two or three years because my dad was an alcoholic.”

In order to try avoid his father, McGraw says he “came and went through the bedroom window so I didn’t have to go through the house.”

“It was total chaos,” he said of his home life. “Yelling, screaming violence, domestic violence…”

You can hear the podcast in its entirety right here.