14-Year-Old Levi Watkins Stuns ‘Voice’ Coaches With Amazing Performance Of Train’s ‘Hey Soul Sister’

A young boy with a big voice made a huge impression on Blake Shelton in Tuesday’s edition of “The Voice”.

Levi Watkins is just 14, but displayed talent beyond his years when he took to the stage to perform to back of four chairs during the blind auditions.

The song he chose was Train’s “Hey Soul Sister”, and put a slight Nashville spin on the track, displaying a clear, powerful voice and phrasing that perked up the ears of Blake Shelton.

Shelton, in fact, was the first and only judge to turn his chair around, and when the performance concluded and the other judges saw the youngster on stage viewers watched the jaws of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas simultaneously drop.

As Shelton runs excitedly onstage, whooping and hollering, Clarkson simply stood there staring. “What?” then adding, “Wow!”

“I am not an actor,” Shelton proclaimed, “but that is the greatest performance I ever gave in my life, to turn around and not react was the hardest thing I ever did.”

Clarkson was baffled. “For a billion dollars, I thought you were a female who sang lower, in your 20s,” she said. “And I kept waiting for ‘her’ to go higher… you have a really cool vibe.”

“I can’t believe you’re only 14, because that was an incredible vocal,” added Shelton, jokingly jabbing his fellow coaches for making “the worst move of your ‘Voice’ careers by not turning around — all of you.”

Shaking hands with Watkins, Shelton welcomed him into Team Blake, telling him, “Congratulations Levi, this is gonna be a lotta fun.”