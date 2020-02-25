Jonathan Van Ness Tweets Harassment From Bernie Sanders Supporters: ‘The Change Has To Come From Inside’

Jonathan Van Ness is calling for Bernie Sanders and his campaign to do better.

The “Queer Eye” star took to Twitter on Monday to share an inappropriate meme directed at him by an alleged former Sanders staffer. Van Ness argued that he gets more harassment from Sanders’ followers than he gets from supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is the tweet a former Bernie staffer tweeted from a locked account. How many senior Bernie staffers saw these tweets for months and promoted their behavior? It’s commonplace I endure this by extreme Bernie supporters daily. The change has to come from inside their campaign. https://t.co/TyjKc6KGtW — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 25, 2020

“How many senior Bernie staffers saw these tweets for months and promoted their behaviour?” Ness asked when retweeting a meme directed at him. “It’s commonplace I endure this by extreme Bernie supporters daily. The change has to come from inside their campaign.”

“The twitter vitriol I get daily from Bernie supporters is more than anyone else, including Trump supporters, like five-fold,” he insisted. “So you can def get outta here.”

No hon, the twitter vitriol I get daily from Bernie supporters is more than anyone else, including Trump supporters, like five fold. So you can def get outta here 💗 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 25, 2020

I’m sorry I can’t. It’s constant. As an HIV+ queer person IF I do have to support Bernie should he win the nomination I want to experience the “loving coalition” right here on Twitter. I’m done taking it & not calling it out. Bernie supporters need to check eachother. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 25, 2020

It also begs the question, on his locked account how many senior level Bernie staffers saw these tweets, knew they were coming out, PROMOTED him, gave a weak sauce call to not bully, and only fired him when it came out. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 25, 2020

1) short answer no 2) That joke taken out of context on that video in 2018 is vile. I’ve apologized, written a book discussing my HIV positive status and Reagan’s inaction on it, not to mention multiple podcasts & tweets re affirming those things. 3) I’m not a campaign staffer. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 25, 2020