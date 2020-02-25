Jonathan Van Ness Tweets Harassment From Bernie Sanders Supporters: ‘The Change Has To Come From Inside’

Jonathan Van Ness is calling for Bernie Sanders and his campaign to do better.
The “Queer Eye” star took to Twitter on Monday to share an inappropriate meme directed at him by an alleged former Sanders staffer. Van Ness argued that he gets more harassment from Sanders’ followers than he gets from supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.
“How many senior Bernie staffers saw these tweets for months and promoted their behaviour?” Ness asked when retweeting a meme directed at him. “It’s commonplace I endure this by extreme Bernie supporters daily. The change has to come from inside their campaign.”
“The twitter vitriol I get daily from Bernie supporters is more than anyone else, including Trump supporters, like five-fold,” he insisted. “So you can def get outta here.”
