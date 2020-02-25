Drake Trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo By Bringing WWE Championship Belt To Raptors-Bucks Game

Drake hit the court at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and he was ready to rumble!

The “God’s Plan” rapper, who has established himself as the Toronto Raptors’ super-fan equivalent of Los Angeles Lakers supporter Jack Nicholson, did some serious trolling when he made his grand entrance at Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It all started when the Bucks posted a video on social media of the team’s star player Giannis Antetokounmpo with a WWE championship belt thrown over his chest when he encounters the Washington Wizards’ mascot, G-Wiz, ahead of the team’s matchup on Monday.

Antetokounmpo proceeds to destroy the mascot with a series of WWE-style moves before pinning him and proudly holding his WWE belt in the air (the Bucks, by the way, squeaked out a narrow win, beating the Wizards 137-134).

Drake had apparently seen the video, and when he entered Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night he had his own WWE belt thrown across his chest.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In fact, he even brought an extra one with him.

Drake is in the building and he brought the belt with him 😂 pic.twitter.com/tiAuOaWy7v — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 26, 2020

We need DRAKE vs GIANNIS on that WrestleMania 36 card! Make it happen @WWEonFOX 😂 (via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/4n3chNXJds — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 26, 2020