Olly Murs Shows Off Incredible 54-Day Weight Loss

Olly Murs has been putting in the work.

Murs, 35, took to Instagram on Monday to show off his fitness progress. The “Dance with Me Tonight” singer shed considerable weight while maintaining and adding muscle mass. His abs are visible and his quads are humongous.

“My ambition to be a ‘butler in the buff’ is coming true,” he captioned the post. “The pic on the left was 2nd January! I was like ‘f**k me I look massive.'”

“[The] weight was doing me no favours — grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing now,” he concluded. “I’m off to get a McDonald’s.”

This is the first time Murs shared a side-by-side comparison of his new physique. It is not the first time, however, that he showed off his gains. He showed off his toned body last week in a shirtless and pantsless Valentine’s Day post.