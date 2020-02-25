Toneisha Harris Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears With Gripping Blind Audition For ‘The Voice’

Toneisha Harris delivered the sort of performance on “The Voice” that touches souls.

Harris received the rare four-chair turn during her blind audition on Monday’s episode of “The Voice”. Her gripping vocals were on full display as she covered Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is”.

The performance was so moving that it brought judge Kelly Clarkson to tears: “You might have taken the time off, but your voice didn’t. What we want is to be moved, and that’s what you just did,” she said.

“Whenever all of us turn, it’s because something is really special,” added fellow judge John Legend. “You don’t need anyone of us to do well on this show. You are already amazing, you already deserve to be in the finale.”

It turns out this audition was nearly a decade in the making for Harris.

“This is such a surreal moment for me. I was supposed to audition for ‘The Voice’ about eight years ago, and my son was diagnosed with leukemia, so I cared for nothing else but him,” Harris explained. “He is amazing now, second year in college.”