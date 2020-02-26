Viral Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery Performs Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ On ‘Ellen’

Viral subway singer Charlotte Awbery stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

Awbery hit headlines around the world when she was stopped in the London Tube by Kevin Freshwater, who asked her to finish the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” for his “Finish the Lyric” skit.

RELATED: Singer Charlotte Awbery Responds After Viral Lady Gaga ‘Shallow’ Clip Receives More Than 18 Million Views

The video has since had more than 60 million views, got “Shallow” back on the iTunes charts and garnered Awbery over 400,000 followers, including Ariana Grande.

Awbery performs the smash hit on “Ellen”, before chatting to the talk-show host about her sudden fame.

The singer, from Essex, U.K., gushes: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed with all of this.”

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Channels Lady Gaga And Sings ‘Shallow’ In The Water

She explains how she’s been singing in pubs and at weddings, among other things, for 15 years, telling DeGeneres how her father advises her to never give up singing.

DeGeneres then surprises Awbery with a year pass for the Tube, as well as £10,000, courtesy of Shutterfly.