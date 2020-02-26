Prince Harry Drops Royal Titles, Asks To Be Called Just ‘Harry’ At Edinburgh Event

Prince Harry dropped his royal titles during an appearance in Edinburgh Wednesday.
Harry, who will officially be stepping back as a senior royal alongside Meghan Markle on March 31, was speaking at a Travalyst event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
Despite the royal usually being referred to as “Sir” or “His Royal Highness,” host Ayesha Hazarika explained: “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”
It was previously revealed Harry and Meghan would no longer be using their HRH titles.
Harry appeared in Scotland – one of the world’s fastest-growing tourist destinations — to hear what the country is doing to put sustainability at the forefront of holidays that protect the environment and support local communities.
The duke founded eco-friendly travel company Travalyst alongside brands such as Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com, and Visa.
Harry said at the summit, according to the Guardian: “We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, a lot of great work has already been done. But our research again shows that many of these endeavours have failed to reach the conscientiousness of consumers.
“We have to work together… to scale up the good practices already being used around the world. Scotland is a great example of what we mean. There is a holistic ambition to Scotland’s intent that can be adopted across the U.K. and even around the world.
“Scotland is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations worldwide and it’s at the forefront of a more sustainable approach, which is why your insight into these issues is so incredibly valuable.”