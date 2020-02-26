George Clooney Releases Statment Following Claims Of Child Labour Linked To Nespresso: ‘This Board And This Company Still Have Work To Do’

George Clooney speaks out on the investigation involving Nespresso farms and child labour.

The coffee brand has been accused of using child labour at its farms after a British program called “Dispatches” — known for investigating these types of issues — filmed children working eight-hour days for very little pay up to six days per week. After being given access to the farms in Guatemala, “Dispatches” reporter Anthony Barnett saw the youths working. However, Nespresso has claimed that it receives all its beans ethically.

As brand ambassador for the company, actor George Clooney says he is “surprised and saddened” by the allegations.

“Having grown up working on a tobacco farm from the time I was 12, I’m uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labour,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “That’s why I joined the Sustainability advisory board of Nespresso seven years ago along with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International, and the Fair Labour Association among many others with the goal then, as it remains to this day to improve the lives of farmers.”

Clooney continued: “Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done. I would hope that this reporter will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve.”

CEO of Nespresso Guillaume Le Cunff also released a statement following Barnett’s report.

“Nespresso has zero tolerance of child labour. It is unacceptable. Where there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately. In this case, we’ve launched a thorough investigation to find out which farms were filmed and whether they supply Nespresso,” Le Cunff said. “We will not resume purchases of coffee from farms in this area until the investigation is closed. Any issues we uncover will be dealt with diligently and firm action will be taken.”

ET Canada has reached out to Nespresso for further comment.