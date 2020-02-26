‘Knives Out’ Director Rian Johnson Reveals Apple Won’t Let Villains Use iPhones

Rian Johnson just revealed a Hollywood secret that could spoil a whole lot of movie endings.

In a new video for Vanity Fair, the “Knives Out” director breaks down a scene from the Oscar-nominated hit, and at one point he gives away some fascinating information about how Apple products are used in movies.

“I don’t know if I should say this or not,” he says about three minutes into the video. “Not ’cause it’s lascivious or something, but because it’s gonna screw me on the next mystery movie that I write. But forget it, I’ll say it, it’s very interesting.”

“Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but —and this is very pivotal —if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” the director continues.

Johnson then laughs, “Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.”

Throughout the video, Johnson drops more fascinating trivia about how “Knives Out” was put together, including the level of detail that went into making sure the movie’s complicated timeline was kept consistent.

“Also, a little shout-out to the props department,” he says. “Know that any time a clock or a phone is in set, somebody has paid very close attention to the time and has made sure, has asked me what time it’s supposed to be in the actual scene. Thank you, props.”