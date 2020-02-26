Mark Wahlberg Tells Ellen How His Daughter Refused To Dance With Him At A Father/Daughter School Event

Mark Wahlberg may be one of the biggest actors out there but that’s not enough to impress his 10-year-old daughter Grace.

Wahlberg appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where he tells the talk-show host how Grace refused to dance with him at a father-daughter dance at her school.

“I didn’t get one dance. She said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.'”

RELATED: ‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner ‘Slow Walks’ With Mark Wahlberg In Hilarious Skit

He adds that she did hang out with him before he complains about some of the explicit lyrics the DJ played at the event.

Grace is the youngest of Wahlberg’s four kids with wife Rhea Durham, whom he married in 2009.

The pair, who have been together since 2001, also share daughter Ella, 16, and sons Michael, 13, and Brendan, 11.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg And Dr. Oz Trade Instagram Smack Talk Over Breakfast Ban

Wahlberg later invites Average Andy to do an intense workout, as well as answer some of DeGeneres’ “Burning Questions”.