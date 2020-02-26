Emotional Breakup On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Had Fans In Tears

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” is really bringing the heartache.
SPOILERS FOR “SCHITT’S CREEK” AHEAD
RELATED: Catherine O’Hara Reveals What She Took From The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Set
On Tuesday’s new episode of the hit Canadian comedy, things got emotional as Dustin Milligan’s Ted came back to town to share the news with Annie Murphy’s Alexis that he’d been offered a three-year contract to work in the Galapagos.
Despite wanting to be together, Alexis decided that she just couldn’t move away for three years, so instead, they decided to spend one more beautiful night together.
Murphy and Milligan both celebrated their characters’ sendoff on Twitter.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actors discussed the big episode.
“The idea that I felt very strongly about was this notion that love alone is not enough to sustain a relationship,” Milligan said. “We want to believe that. We want to believe that once you’re in love, then that’s the end-all, be-all. But life gets in the way. Love is easy, life is hard. And that’s what I think this relationship represents in such a wonderful and realistic way.”
Murphy also revealed that the scene changed quite a lot from how it was initially written to make the characters’ conversation more balanced.
“When we actually shot, it was a really sad scene,” she recalled. “It wasn’t our very last scene that we shot together, I think it was our second-to-last scene that we shot together. The relationship has come to mean so much to both of us as actors, and we’ve had so much fun acting with each other and playing these characters that it really was a very sentimental scene for us as people and as actors, and in character as well. The cafe looked so beautiful and the crew was all sad, and it was a really special scene to shoot. And I think the way it was written really serviced the characters.”
RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creators Debut An Actual Trailer For Moira Rose’s ‘The Crows Have Eyes 3’
Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans of the show were broken up over the bittersweet breakup.