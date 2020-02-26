Emotional Breakup On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Had Fans In Tears

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” is really bringing the heartache.

SPOILERS FOR “SCHITT’S CREEK” AHEAD

On Tuesday’s new episode of the hit Canadian comedy, things got emotional as Dustin Milligan’s Ted came back to town to share the news with Annie Murphy’s Alexis that he’d been offered a three-year contract to work in the Galapagos.

Despite wanting to be together, Alexis decided that she just couldn’t move away for three years, so instead, they decided to spend one more beautiful night together.

Murphy and Milligan both celebrated their characters’ sendoff on Twitter.

It was an honour and a privilege being the "xis" to your "Te", @DustinWMilligan #schittscreek #Texis — Annie Murphy (@annefrances) February 26, 2020

Welp! Huge thanks to the entire #Schittscreek cast, crew, and writing team for enduring 6 years of my bad and forced puns — I will miss you all dearly. But most of all, I’ll miss my long fringeship with horny Annie. Thanks for everything #schittheads! pic.twitter.com/1bTzgfLD5r — Dustin Milligan (@DustinWMilligan) February 26, 2020

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actors discussed the big episode.

“The idea that I felt very strongly about was this notion that love alone is not enough to sustain a relationship,” Milligan said. “We want to believe that. We want to believe that once you’re in love, then that’s the end-all, be-all. But life gets in the way. Love is easy, life is hard. And that’s what I think this relationship represents in such a wonderful and realistic way.”

Murphy also revealed that the scene changed quite a lot from how it was initially written to make the characters’ conversation more balanced.

“When we actually shot, it was a really sad scene,” she recalled. “It wasn’t our very last scene that we shot together, I think it was our second-to-last scene that we shot together. The relationship has come to mean so much to both of us as actors, and we’ve had so much fun acting with each other and playing these characters that it really was a very sentimental scene for us as people and as actors, and in character as well. The cafe looked so beautiful and the crew was all sad, and it was a really special scene to shoot. And I think the way it was written really serviced the characters.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans of the show were broken up over the bittersweet breakup.

i just saw some awful schitt’s creek spoiler and now i’m very sad

i’m heartbroken pic.twitter.com/EGciTHsK2M — mariana (@peraltabdavis) February 26, 2020

I know Ted and Alexis ending their relationship is what's best for them moving forward in their careers but it hurts so much because they worked so hard to be together. I hope that someday they will meet again and maybe their timing will finally be perfect ❤ #SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/5X2sWJMdUW — Catherine🌹 (@BellaFarella) February 26, 2020

I’m too emotionally invested in Schitt’s Creek and tonight’s episode absolutely destroyed me. pic.twitter.com/xV2c5ODFQl — Cara Boldarini (@careahb) February 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken. I’m devestated. I don’t have words. Please respect my privacy at this time. How could you do this to me @SchittsCreek? Is love dead? What do I have if Ted and Alexis can’t be together? WHAT’S THIS ALL BEEN FOR? https://t.co/czTa9zz6g3 — Carina Mia (@carina_mia_) February 26, 2020