Johnny Depp Pictured In London As He Sues British Tabloid For Libel Over ‘Wife Beater’ Article

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at London’s High Court Wednesday.

Depp is suing U.K. newspaper the Sun for libel after it published the headline “How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film?” in April 2018.

He was pictured arriving at court wearing sunglasses, a blue scarf, and a navy suit.

The article in question was referencing Amber Heard, who accused Depp of domestic abuse during their 18-month marriage. The actor has denied the claims.

David Sherborne, QC, representing Depp, told the court, according to the Mail: “The Sun’s article contains serious and criminal accusations against Mr. Depp; that he beat his wife and caused her significant injury.

“Mr. Depp has the right to have himself publicly vindicated. This is a vital function of the libel trial when it takes place.”

The High Court was also told that Depp is set to produce 17 witnesses to prove his innocence.

Depp’s lawyer commented on Heard’s alleged new evidence: “New, horrible allegations are being made by Ms. Heard, which Mr. Depp completely denies.

“One side is lying, and one side is not. We say that it’s Ms. Heard.”

The trial is due to start on March 23 and last for 10 days.

