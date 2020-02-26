Johnny Depp Pictured In London As He Sues British Tabloid For Libel Over ‘Wife Beater’ Article

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at London’s High Court Wednesday.

Depp is suing U.K. newspaper the Sun for libel after it published the headline “How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film?” in April 2018.

He was pictured arriving at court wearing sunglasses, a blue scarf, and a navy suit.

Credit: Backgrid

The article in question was referencing Amber Heard, who accused Depp of domestic abuse during their 18-month marriage. The actor has denied the claims.

David Sherborne, QC, representing Depp, told the court, according to the Mail: “The Sun’s article contains serious and criminal accusations against Mr. Depp; that he beat his wife and caused her significant injury.

“Mr. Depp has the right to have himself publicly vindicated. This is a vital function of the libel trial when it takes place.”

The High Court was also told that Depp is set to produce 17 witnesses to prove his innocence.

Depp’s lawyer commented on Heard’s alleged new evidence: “New, horrible allegations are being made by Ms. Heard, which Mr. Depp completely denies.

“One side is lying, and one side is not. We say that it’s Ms. Heard.”

In a statement to ET Canada, Depp’s lawyer said of the court appearance, “Johnny Depp is suing the Sun to obtain the vindication of justice.”

“He is seeking the only outcome possible in this matter, based on one of the largest bodies of physical evidence ever assembled in an abuse hoax case, including multiple audio confessions,” the statement continued. “Dan Wootton, the reporter who wrote the false story, lacks the courage to testify, Amber Heard’s own personal assistant has just agreed pursuant to a subpoena to testify against Ms Heard, and the real #MeToo abuse victim who was misused as a source in the Sun article is also testifying against the Sun. Mr Depp is looking forward to his day in court.”

The trial is due to start on March 23 and last for 10 days.