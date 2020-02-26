Eminem Fans Try To Match His Speedy Rhymes With #GodzillaChallenge

By Corey Atad.

Eminem. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Eminem is not just one of the biggest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the fastest.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old issued a challenge to fans based on his latest single “Godzilla”.

According to Genius, the last 30 seconds of the track has Eminem spitting out rhymes at the incredible speed of 7.46 words and 10.93 syllables a second.

The so-called #GodzillaChallenge had fans posting their own videos trying to keep pace with Eminem’s amazing flow, with some impressive results.

