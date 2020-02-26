Eminem Fans Try To Match His Speedy Rhymes With #GodzillaChallenge

Eminem is not just one of the biggest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the fastest.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old issued a challenge to fans based on his latest single “Godzilla”.

According to Genius, the last 30 seconds of the track has Eminem spitting out rhymes at the incredible speed of 7.46 words and 10.93 syllables a second.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

The so-called #GodzillaChallenge had fans posting their own videos trying to keep pace with Eminem’s amazing flow, with some impressive results.

Thank you @Eminem for not only inspiring me as an artist but also pushing rap to new heights this shit crazy. #GodzillaChallenge Ps) Let's rap together #Melanincholy #Themiserablegenius pic.twitter.com/fD0YcHgOp4 — $pic Jam£s #FreePuertoRico (@MiserableGenius) February 25, 2020