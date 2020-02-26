Garth Brooks To Be Honoured With The Icon Award At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Garth Brooks will be taking home the prestigious Icon award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the country singer will receive the award, as well as perform at the show in Las Vegas on April 29. Having previously won 19 Billboard awards, Brooks joins an elite group of artists with this latest honour. Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey have all won Icon awards.

RELATED: Garth Brooks And Blake Shelton Release Live Performance Of ‘Dive Bar’

The “Friends In Low Places” singer has many accolades under his belt. He has earned nine No. 1 albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, the most of any country artist in history. He has also had 17 No. 1 hits and was the first artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, and ’20s.

Nominees for the Billboard Awards are based on fan interactions, album sales, digital song sales, radio play, streaming, touring, and social media engagement. Brooks broke attendance records at every stop during his 2019 “Garth Brooks” stadium tour.

RELATED: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood’s Dog Millie Injured In Trail Accident

You can catch the superstar on his intimate “Dive Bar” tour, which will continue into 2022.