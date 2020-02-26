Ben Affleck Says He’s ‘Very Lucky’ To Have Jennifer Garner As The Mother Of His Children, Insists They’ll Be ‘Connected Forever’

Ben Affleck still very much respects and cares about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner despite their divorce.

Affleck spoke to People about Garner and their three kids: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 7.

He insists he will always love the actress, to whom he was married for 10 years, because she’s the mother of his children.

Affleck, who recently said he regretted the divorce, tells the mag, “When you have children with somebody you’re connected to them forever. And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children.

“I’m very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.”

The star, who has been promoting his new sports drama “The Way Back”, continues: “My parents got divorced when I was young and I know how painful that is, and I knew that they [my kids] would have to go through that publicly. But kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth.

“It’s important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best.”

Affleck has been being asked about his marriage a lot recently, as his latest movie seeing him play a high school basketball coach with a drinking problem that torpedoes his marriage and lands him in rehab.

The actor has been open about his own issues with alcohol.