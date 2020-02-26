Harry Styles Announces Halloween Concerts At Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles is rocking his way through Halloween.

Styles, 26, performed on the “TODAY” show before announcing two big concert dates in October.

“We’re going to be playing the Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 30 and 31. We’re calling it ‘Harryween’,” the former One Direction star revealed. “It’s going to be a fancy-dress party or costume party.”

There was no bigger news coming out of his “TODAY” appearance unless you are the fan in the video above. Producers noticed a fan named Mary bawling her eyes out during Styles’ soundcheck. So you can only imagine her reaction when she received free tickets to his world tour.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer also dished on his friendship with Lizzo.

“I just think she is amazing,” he said. “I think she’s such a great artist. I think, as a fan, what you want artists to be is themselves.”

“I think she is someone who is just herself and she makes amazing music,” he continued. “It’s really ‘feel good’ and I think that’s what a lot of people need right now.”

Styles and Lizzo have shared the stage and have covered the other’s songs. When asked about a potential collaboration, Styles simply said, “Maybe.”