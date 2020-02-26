Jon Bon Jovi Jokingly Refers To Harry As ‘The Artist Formerly Known As Prince’

Jon Bon Jovi is teaming up with “the artist formerly known as Prince.”

In an interview on Tuesday with BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show”, the rock star talked about his plans to meet with the Duke of Sussex on Friday at Abbey Road Studios for a single he is working on, in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation. Jon also told Zoe Ball that he sent Harry the song after writing it for a documentary on soldiers with PTSD, a passion of his, as both his parents were in the US Marine Corps.

During the conversation, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer jokingly referred to Harry as “the artist formerly known as prince,” alluding to the moniker assumed by the singer Prince when he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol.

Jon Bon Jovi: I'm working on a song with "the artist formerly known as Prince Harry." Listen live► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c@JuliaHB1 | @jonbonjovi pic.twitter.com/NkRs0d0X7w — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 26, 2020

“He’s gonna be a neighbour and be in your territory now,” Ball said of the prince who is preparing to quit royal life with his wife Meghan Markle and drop his HRH titles.

“In light of everything that’s gone on in his life, for him to be coming back and this be the first thing on his docket I think was pretty special,” Jon said of Harry joining him in the famous studio amid his royal departure.

Last week, a text conversation of the two discussing the song was released on Harry’s Instagram account.

The song will also appear on Bon Jovi’s upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020.