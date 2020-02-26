Justin Timberlake Teams Up With SZA To Release Catchy New Track ‘The Other Side’

Justin Timberlake and SZA just dropped their new track “The Other Side”.

The release will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming kids’ movie “Trolls World Tour”.

THE OTHER SIDE OUT NOW 💎https://t.co/hYqCGSZwGm Video dropping 8am PT/ 11am ET pic.twitter.com/DEBgRQ3Tzf — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 26, 2020

The LP is also thought to include collaborations with Kelly Clarkson and Mary J. Blige.

The sequel to 2016’s much-loved flick “Trolls” is out on April 17.

Timberlake and SZA also released their new music video for the track Wednesday, with them dancing around with glitter balls in the fun clip.

“The Other Side” soon got social media users talking on Twitter. See some of the responses below.

