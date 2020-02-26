Melissa McCarthy Shares Advice With ‘People’: ‘Life Is Short, Just Be Yourself’

Melissa McCarthy has made a career out of being herself and she advises others to do the same.

McCarthy, 49, covers this week’s issue of People. The “Life of the Party” actress celebrates her own unique qualities and discusses life with her daughters.

“How boring would it be if we were all the same? We’re drawn to each other because of all our weird, unexplainable character quirks,” the “Little Big Shots” host says. “Life is short. Just be yourself!”

McCarthy shares two daughters — Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 10 — with husband Ben Falcone. A big part of the actress’s parenting has been to foster self-confidence.

“My oldest has a really good head on her shoulders, but kids that age are always thinking, Does someone think I look silly? I tell them it’s all silly and we’re all idiots!” she says. “The second you embrace that and have real friends, you realize that’s the fun part.”

“Who is the dumbest and the goofiest?” McCarthy asks. “Those are the friends you’ll have all your life.”

McCarthy next stars in her husband’s films “Superintelligence” opposite James Corden, and “Thunder Force” with Octavia Spencer.