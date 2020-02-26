Kelly Clarkson Brings The Heat With Cover Of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’

By Corey Atad.

Things took a spicy turn on a new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Wows Melissa Etheridge With Incredible Cover Of ‘I’m The Only One’

On Wednesday, the host opened the show with a new “Kellyoke” segment, this time covering Camila Cabello’s sultry hit “Havana”.

Clarkson was backed by her band and backing vocalists, plus a very Cuban-sounding horn to bring that authentic sound.

RELATED: Wilson Phillips Join Kelly Clarkson For ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of ‘Hold On’

The new Cabello cover comes after other recent covers of Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Phillips, and more.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP