Kelly Clarkson Brings The Heat With Cover Of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’

Things took a spicy turn on a new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

On Wednesday, the host opened the show with a new “Kellyoke” segment, this time covering Camila Cabello’s sultry hit “Havana”.

Clarkson was backed by her band and backing vocalists, plus a very Cuban-sounding horn to bring that authentic sound.

The new Cabello cover comes after other recent covers of Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Phillips, and more.