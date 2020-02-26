Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Talk Sexting, One-Night Stands, And More In Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’ With Ashley Graham

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King play a hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever” with Ashley Graham for the latest instalment of OprahMag.com‘s “The OG Chronicles”.

Graham walks the newbies through the rules of the game — one that’s designed to unearth juicy secrets.

They start things off by asking whether they’ve ever played hooky from work (Winfrey claims never, while King admits to doing it a long time ago for a mental health day) and whether they’ve pretended to know a celeb when they didn’t.

Credit: Eli Schmidt — Eli Schmidt

Things then get saucier as Graham quizzes the pair on sexting, something they both deny has ever happened.

Winfrey says of sexting, “Hell no. Are you kidding me? I’d be a fool!” as King adds, “If she put her finger down, I would pass out on the floor right now.”

However, they have both had a one-night stand.

King admits, “We both have to put our finger down on that one.”

See more in the clip above.