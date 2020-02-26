First Trailer For Netflix’s Epic ‘The Letter For The King’ Delivers An Action-Packed Look At The Fantasy Series

A young knight-in-training is tasked with delivering a letter to the king in Netflix’s new fantasy series.

Sounding like the medieval version of “1917”, Amir Wilson (“His Dark Materials”) is the knight on a royal quest. With the fate of the kingdom resting on his young shoulders, he faces a difficult journey across lands before coming face to face with a ruthless evil prince. The series also stars Ruby Serkis, daughter of mo-cap acting legend Andy Serkis, who feature together in the series.

The six-part series based on Tonke Dragt’s YA series will land on Netflix on March 20.