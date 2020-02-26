Twitter Just Discovered John C. Reilly’s Son Is A Hot TikTok Star And Musician

John C. Reilly has a hot son and Twitter is freaking out.

It all started on Monday when Huffington Post writer Zeba Blay sent out a Tweet about Reilly and his 22-year-old son Leo Reilly, writing, “So, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son.”

The tweet quickly gained attention and Twitter can’t get enough.

so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son pic.twitter.com/22xQgpnlMP — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 25, 2020

But as it turns out, Leo has been making a name for himself as a TikTok star (known as @loveleo.o on the platform who 706.9K followers), musician, under the name LoveLeo, and model, who walked the 2019 Moschino runway at the Universal Studios Backlot.

The “Step Brothers” actor shares Leo with his wife, film producer Alison Dickey. The pair met on the set of “Casualties Of War” while Dickey served as Sean Penn’s assistant in 1989.

Check out some of the hilarious reaction, and thirsty tweets, from Twitter:

if u look like this (john c reilly's son) DM me. pic.twitter.com/bORqpZnqWF — aniaaaaaa (@analcap) February 25, 2020

I want to date John C. Reilly's son pic.twitter.com/sQDT4JpImq — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) February 25, 2020

So John C. Reilly has a son who is a tiktok E-Boy… pic.twitter.com/bEfpusB9ea — kenjac (@JackKennedy) February 14, 2020

WHAT THE FUCK IVE BEEN FOLLOWING LEO FOR A LONG TIME EVEN B4 BOYFREN AND YOURE TELLING ME THAT HE IS THAT DUDE JOHN C REILLY'S SON https://t.co/1qVotkgkKk — biles bilinski (@azaleanotiggy) February 26, 2020