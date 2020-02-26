Avan Jogia Has The Best Response To Some Of Twitter’s Thirsty Tweets About Him

Avan Jogia is thankful for his fans, despite how thirsty they might be.

The actor joined Buzzfeed‘s “Thirst Tweets” web series while promoting his new series “Now Apocalypse” and new album Mixed Feelings, and waxed lyrical over how great his fans are while they gushed about him.

“Avan’s eyes are brighter than my future,” read one of the thirst tweets, while another said, “Avan Jogia should have his own show where he just sits there and stares at the camera.”

And they got even thirstier as Jogia went on, “I would let Beck from ‘Victorious’ break MY back like a glowstick,” to which Jogia responded awkwardly, “Yeah… There we go.”