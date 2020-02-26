Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show Led To 1,300 FCC Complaints

There was more than one person up-in-arms about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Shakira and JLo’s Latin celebration was generally well-received. The performance was chock-full of impressive vocals, inspired dance routines and a little booty shaking. However, it seems some people took exception with elements of the performance and their feelings known to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Responds To Super Bowl Halftime Critics

The FCC received 1,312 outraged complaints from viewers, CNN reports. The performance included impressive physical feats of belly dancing (a Shakira staple) and pole dancing (a nod to JLo’s “Hustlers” movie). Some outraged viewers believed such exhibitions were in poor taste and at least one complainer suggested the show “encouraged sex trafficking.”

“I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel,” complained one viewer from Tennessee. “We do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested.”

RELATED: Ohio Pastor Threatens To Sue NFL Over ‘Lewd’ Halftime Show

Other viewers argued there were too much “lower buttocks, abdomen and cleavage” shown. One heroic viewer even “shielded their children’s eyes” from the display.

The Super Bowl 2020 halftime show averaged 102 million viewers. The YouTube video alone has more than 135 million views with a 94 per cent like ratio.