Elisabeth Moss Reveals She Fought With A ‘Giant Green Condom’ While Filming ‘The Invisible Man’

Elisabeth Moss gave Jimmy Kimmel some behind-the-scenes gossip about her new movie “The Invisible Man” during an appearance on his show Tuesday.

Moss revealed how a lot of the fighting scenes were filmed with her battling it out with what she called “a giant green condom.”

The actress told Kimmel, “Making it is actually kind of silly and ridiculous because what you’re seeing in the film obviously is not actually what we saw.”

“So when I’m fighting with say the Invisible Man, it’s really a stunt double in a very tight green suit. Very tight,” Moss continued. “Like leaves nothing to the imagination. Like, you’re like trying to keep your eyes up. Hi! Don’t look down! Don’t look down.”

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star went on, “It looks like a giant green condom. So you have this giant green condom coming at you, which is scary!”

Moss also spoke about working at a silent movie theatre, her “friendship” with Jennifer Aniston and more during the chat.