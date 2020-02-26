Georgina Chapman Is Dating Adrien Brody Following Her Divorce From Harvey Weinstein

Georgina Chapman is officially moving on from her marriage to Harvey Weinstein with actor Adrien Brody.

In a report on Wednesday, People confirmed that the fashion designer, 43, and Brody, 46, are dating. The pair were first linked in various reports last fall.

The news comes just days after Chapman’s ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, was found guilty of two counts of rape and sexual assault. The couple, who share two children, split in 2017 after Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by numerous women. Chapman received a divorce settlement worth roughly $15 to $20 million.

In a statement to People back in 2017, Chapman said that her kids were her first priority: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

In 2018, she spoke to Vogue about the allegations for the first time since they had surfaced.

“There was a part of me that was terribly naïve – clearly, so naïve,” she told the magazine. “I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief. And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them.”

She also added that she knew nothing of this sort of behaviour from her then husband.

Chapman is currently leading her fashion brand Marchesa, which has attracted the attention of prominent Hollywood figures like Scarlett Johansson and Priyanka Chopra.